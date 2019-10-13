Pine Tree ISD trustees are set to consider and possibly approve issuing unlimited tax refunding bonds when they meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
If the item is approved, trustees also may appoint a pricing officer and delegate that officer authority to approve the sale of bonds.
Also on Monday’s agenda are updated innovative courses for 2019-20 and possible approval of a middle school targeted improvement plan.
Trustees also could approve a resolution for alternative graduation requirements.
The board will meet at 1701 Pine Tree Road.