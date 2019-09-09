Pine Tree ISD will offer a 13-week course called Raising Highly Capable Kids that helps to build stronger families by giving them the confidence, tools and skills they need to raise healthy, caring and responsible children.
The free program is open to all parents and guardians of PTISD, and all materials are provided.
The class meets every Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 to Dec. 17 on the Pine Tree PACE campus at 1701 Pine Tree Road.
Classes will be offered in both English and Spanish. Childcare will be provided at no cost, and a light dinner will be served.
To register, go to bit.ly/PTCapableKids19 . For information, contact Miranda Chism at mchism@ptisd.org .