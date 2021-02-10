Pine Tree ISD Director of Safety, Security and Transportation Jack Irvin says he is pleased with the district staff’s improvements in safety procedures.
The school board met Monday, and Irvin presented the safety and security audit, Superintendent Stave Clugston said. During the report, Irvin said he has noticed employees paying closer attention to safety issues.
Clugston said the audit involved Irvin doing a review on all facilities and procedures.
“He meets with principals and different staff members and looks at locks, playground equipment, everything,” he said. “He collects data and makes repairs, upgrades and whatever needs to be done, and he’ll go back in a couple of week and make sure it’s all working.”
Clugston said the needed repairs are usually minor, but the district doesn’t detail those repairs because of security reasons.
He also said Irvin’s report mentioned staff members noticing and fixing issues before he does his audit because they are paying more attention to safety.
“He said he sees improvement in people just paying attention to the things he knows to look for. The list is getting smaller because it’s being looked at beforehand,” Clugston said. “It’s as simple as seeing someone without a badge and asking them about it. That’s a big deal because you don’t want strangers walking around. (Irvin) was very complimentary of the staff’s efforts to have a safety mindset.”
The board also approved all assistant superintendent and principal contracts, Clugston said, and no changes were made.