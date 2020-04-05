The Pine Tree ISD Board of Trustees election is postponed to Nov. 3 because of COVID-19, according to a written statement from the district.
Place 6 Trustee Mike Smith is being challenged by Rob Woods, while Place 7 Trustee Melanie Roudkovski is unopposed.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation that allows school districts and municipalities to delay local elections from May 2 until the general election in November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the Texas Secretary of State’s Office sent an email to local officials Thursday that said cities and school boards that hadn’t pushed their elections to November “must take action to do so immediately” or risk facing a challenge in court.