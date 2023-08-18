Pine Tree ISD will ask voters to approve a $55 million bond referendum in November that would fund a wide range of campus upgrades.
Trustees this week also approved lowering the district's 2023-24 tax rate by about 24 cents — from $1.28 cents per $100 valuation to $1.0375 per $100 valuation.
Superintendent Steve Clugston said Thursday that the reason for the tax cut is because of higher property appraisals.
The bond package would come in two phases and fund work to extend the life of several of the district's campuses, he said.
Included among Phase 1 is updates at the junior high, which has started offering more extracurricular activities, Clugston said.
"We've got more sports available, more fine arts programs ... we offer not only band but we offer choir, color guard — things of that nature," he said.
The more programs offered, the more students who take part in extracurricular activities, which generally necessitates more space, he said.
Through the bond, additional fine arts space would be added at the junior high, and older arts spaces would be reconfigured for use by athletic programs, Clugston said. A space used as a weight room would be converted into a Career and Technical Education (CTE) lab.
In addition to these improvements, aging bathrooms at the junior high campus also would be remodeled, he said.
Parkway Elementary School also would be targeted for upgrades. Despite housing the same grades as Birch Elementary School, the Parkway campus is about 18,000 square feet smaller, Clugston said.
Renovations would include additional space to make it the same size as Birch as well as enlarging the cafeteria, he said.
A number of Pine Tree High School buildings would be considered for renovations and/or replacement.
"Our biggest problem at the high school is available space to build 'cause you can’t tear down a building that’s ... old and then replace it with a building 'cause then you have nowhere to put your kids," Clugston said. "Basically, we have to create space."
This would involve moving the baseball field next to the softball field and updating the softball facility while baseball facility work was underway, he said. With that work done, space would open up at the high school for a Phase 1 project to build a new career and tech building, he added.
Minor renovations at other campuses also would be included in Phase 1, Clugston said.
Phase 2 of the bond project wouldn't be considered until 2030, after all of the district's debt is paid off, he said. Phase 2 could potentially include a new three-story building that would allow the district to replace some of its older facilities that have fulfilled their lifespan.
If the bond passes, the district would add 16.8 cents back to the property tax rate.
If district voters say no, Clugston said "that's a bridge we'll have to cross" when it gets there.
"We're just trying to make sure that we put together a plan that our community can support and (district stakeholders) understand that we're looking down the road and not putting them in a bad financial position," he said.