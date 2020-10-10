The last time Mike Smith and Rob Woods ran for a spot on the Pine Tree ISD school board, they were among five candidates. This November, Smith will try to keep his Place 6 seat against Woods.
Both candidates ran in a special election in 2018 for the position, and Smith won after getting more than 50% of the votes.
Smith said in a statement he wants to keep his seat because of his love for the community and for Pine Tree.
“I grew up here, and my history with the school goes back a long way,” he said. “I want what’s best for every person involved from the superintendent down to the youngest student. It takes all of us to make it work, and by working together, we have made Pine Tree great and will continue to improve.”
Smith owns Legacy Insurance and Financial Services in Longview.
Woods said in a statement that he is running for the school board seat because of a tax case, Pine Tree ISD vs. Austin Woods, that the district’s tax attorney “fixed” that Woods said included fabrication of evidence and a foreclosure.
“Recently I’ve attended all board meetings and confronted them with the reality that something should have been done to address this problem,” he said. “I sent a letter to them requesting they terminate the tax attorney and issue a proclamation declaring the rights of PT taxpayers will be upheld in the future.”
Pine Tree ISD tax attorney Liz Vaughn said in a statement that all records related to the case are public and can be accessed at the tax office or the district clerk’s office. Vaughn said the case was filed Dec. 5, 2015, against Austin Woods Jr. and Rosa Lee Woods to collect delinquent 2013 taxes owed to the district.
Judgment in the case was issued Feb. 1, 2016, and included delinquent taxes owed to Pine Tree for tax years 2013-15 and delinquent taxes owed to the city of Longview and Gregg County for 2011-15.
An order of sale for the property was issued July 27, 2016.
“Subsequent to the issuance of the order of sale, counsel for PTISD learned of the existence of additional parties that were necessary in order to proceed with the sale of the property,” Vaughn said. “Counsel for PTISD filed a motion to vacate the existing judgment Sept. 1, 2016 and then filed a second amended petition Sept. 7, 2016, including all of the necessary parties seeking to collect delinquent PTISD taxes for years 2013-15.”
She said judgment was granted Aug. 7, 2017, seeking the collection of delinquent taxes for tax years 2013-16 as well as 2011-15 to the county and city.
An order of sale was issued in September 2017, and the property was posted for sale for non-payment of taxes.
“Prior to the date of the sale, the taxes and costs were paid by a tax lien transfer company, and the property was withdrawn from the sale and the judgment was released,” Vaughn said.
In February 2019, a case was filed against Woods seeking to collect delinquent district taxes for 2017-18.
Vaughn said Gregg County, the city of Longview and the tax lien transfer company that paid previous taxes intervened.
“Counsel for PTISD has explained at length the tax exemption and tax deferral process to Mr. Woods to ensure that he is aware of all property tax relief he is entitled to under the law,” she said.
Judgment was granted in Woods’ case July 6 for taxes owed to Pine Tree for 2018-19, to the county for 2019 taxes and to the city for unpaid taxes in 2017-19.
Smith said he wants to continue his work on the board, which he said has filled the district with “great people.”
“I ran for school board because I saw the district going in a direction I did not like,” he said. “In the short time I have been involved, we have filled our school with great people who share our vision and our passion for educating the students of Pine Tree. ”
Woods wants to ensure that Pine Tree seniors are taught on the Constitution.
“All seniors should receive a pocket constitution,” he said. “We can’t let PT graduates go to college and not have a firm foundation in the values and principles of law that make America great.”
Students in Texas are required to take U.S. history and U.S. government classes before they graduate.
Both candidates believe Pine Tree ISD has handled the pandemic well.
“I am proud to say we are doing well not only with the everyday challenges but also with making sure we are financially sound,” Smith said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and be ready to make changes if necessary.”
Woods said teachers have shown they can adapt to the “new normal” and students are wearing their masks.
Recently, the State Board of Education approved preliminary changes to sex education curriculum, which would be the first time the policy has changed in more than 20 years. The final vote is set for November.
According to the Texas Tribune, the board voted to teach seventh-and eighth-grade students to “analyze the effectiveness and the risks and failure rates ... of barrier protection and other contraceptive methods in the prevention of STDs, STIs and pregnancy,” in addition to the importance of abstinence.
Currently, learning about birth control methods beyond abstinence is only a requirement in high school, where health education is an optional course.
Woods called comprehensive sex education curriculum pornographic.
“Let’s stand against this in Texas,” he said.
Smith said he supports policies that help all staff and students feel welcome and safe.
“Our purpose is not just to educate the kids but to ensure they are ready for life in whatever role they choose to take,” he said. “I think of Pine Tree as family, and my goal is to have very person involved feel the same way.”
Overall, Woods believes voters should choose him because he is not “seeking to be on the board to promote” his business.
“My opponent and others have retail businesses enhanced with a trustee position,” he said. “I don’t oppose this, but recommend voters have knowledge of why they ran. Pine Tree taxpayers have a right to know what can be done to reduce costs of operation.”
Smith said he wants to continue working on the most important issue in the district: educating children.
“Our most important issue is now and always has been how to best educate the students of Pine Tree,” he said. “Every decision we make is based on the foundation of what’s best for the kids, teachers, staff and administration.”