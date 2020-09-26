On Wednesday, a teacher at Pine Tree Junior High School went to a counselor and told her a student who never thinks “outside his bubble” is now helping more around the classroom.
That’s because of a weekly program at the campus focused on developing students’ character. Pirate 180 is designed to give students a mentor to help them learn about developing different character traits.
“Each Wednesday, they’re divided up and with a teacher in kind of a smaller group, and they have different activities that we’ve put together,” counselor Valerie Ogle said. “Also, it’s our hope that the person they’re paired up with is kind of their go-to person. It gives them another person to go to because when they’re in there, they’re not having to do classroom things. It’s totally different than work.”
On Wednesday, the junior high students met with their groups and wrote letters to send to fourth-grade students in the district about reaching out to everybody and trying to be inclusive.
Counselor Misti O’Keefe said the theme for the month is community, and all the lessons focus on that.
Seventh-grader Riley Gillingham, 12, said she has a lot of fun in the program.
“We are hopefully going to make somebody’s day today by saying hello to them and writing a letter,” she said. “People can be having a bad day, and when you just say hi and smile to them, it can change it.”
O’Keefe said one of the future projects will be to adopt a hallway, where each group of students will be assigned a hallway in the school and will help keep it clean.
“Every week and every month, we really try to get them to try and think outside of their own little bubble and make them a little more well-rounded,” she said. “It has been really fun to watch a kid say, ‘Oh OK, I don’t have a car, I don’t have a job but I can still do something.’ “
Ogle said she has enjoyed the conversation that Pirate 180 has started among the students.
“One misconception we’ve kind of found out our kids had is that community service is not always about giving something. We’ve been trying to talk with them about giving your time,” she said. “We also are starting the odds and ends closet. It gives the kids the opportunity to bring hygiene items to put in there.
“So that’s bringing something, but also the letters we’ve highlighted as community service, they’re doing an act of kindness for somebody else without having to actually give something physical.”