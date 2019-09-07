Pine Tree ISD is looking for talented volunteers for its Birch Elementary Genius Hour program.
Genius Hour is an annual program that helps students find new hobbies and activities.
Volunteers with a hobby, talent or career-related activity are wanted to teach students during a Genius Hour session, according to the district.
The experiences should be hands-on, such as knitting, sewing, cooking, athletic activities, art, board games or other skills. Volunteers will need to bring the materials for the project with the small group.
The sessions are set 12:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 18, Dec. 20, March 6 and May 22 at Birch Elementary.
To volunteer, contact Vanessa Reneau, Birch Elementary librarian, at vreneau@ptisd.org or (903) 295-5120 by Saturday.