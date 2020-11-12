The COVID-19 pandemic prevented area schools from hosting large Veterans Day ceremonies and performances, but it didn’t stop Parkway Elementary School students from finding a way to honor service members.
Students at the Pine Tree ISD campus made a video of what its Veterans Day program would have included. The idea came from music teacher Laurie Karling, who said she wanted to make sure veterans were not forgotten this year just because of COVID-19.
She decided to teach her students three songs to sing and record — “Star Spangled Banner,” “You Are Our Heroes” and “Veterans, We Love You.” The video also includes two students reading short essays about veterans and fourth-grade teacher and veteran Dianna Mula reading a poem she wrote.
Karling also took photos of flags flying around Longview and asked families and staff members to send photos of veterans they could use in the video.
Once the video was edited, Karling said she gave 100 DVDs to the Longview Veterans Affairs clinic, and she said she already has been asked for more.
“That was the purpose,” she said. “I just don’t want (veterans) to feel left out.”
Karling said when she told the students how many people have seen the performance, they were excited, and she told them what an impact they are making.
Principal Melanie Keoun said the students even went to thank Mula and give her cards and thank you notes.
“It shows them it’s good to take time out of your day to go down the hall, take a minute, and tell someone, ‘I really love what you did — thank you,’ ” Keoun said.