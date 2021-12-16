Children at Pine Tree ISD's Birch Elementary School sat in rows chattering in an excited buzz Thursday as the start of the Genius Hour drew near.
Genius Hour is program held on the Birch and Parkway elementary school campuses four times a year.
Birch Assistant Principal Amy Clugston said the idea behind the Genius Hour came from Executive Principal Derrick Conley. Conley oversees both elementary schools, which have first-through fourth-grade students.
The one-hour event aims to expose children to a variety of hobbies and crafts from an early age, Clugston said.
"Mr. Conley's thought behind it is that if we start those conversations with kids really young and let them know why they need to know those things, hopefully they'll be more open to give us their best efforts," she said.
Thursday's Genius Hour was the second of the school year.
Volunteers play a large role in Genius Hour activities, as they are asked to educate children on their respective hobby or craft.
Volunteers from churches as well as business owners and those in law enforcement are among those who have participated this year, Clugston said.
At the beginning of the school year, students were given an interest sheet and chose three clubs they're interested in. The students then were placed into clubs based on their interests and meet with their club volunteer during the Genius Hour to take part in activities.
As soon as the antsy students were given the go ahead Thursday, they rushed forward to the volunteers who held signs identifying their respective hobby.
Some of the signs read "Art Club," "Bicycle Repair," "Dance Team," "Fishing Club" and "Discovery Team."
Clugston said the event has gone from having about 15 clubs to 30.
The Genius Hour also provides students with an opportunity to participate in activities they wouldn't otherwise have access to.
Parents are often busy, and some are in survival mode just trying to get meals on the table, Clugston said, adding that not every family has the ability to take their children to after-school activities.
The Genius Hour addresses that problem by providing access to activities not otherwise available, such as dance lessons, baking, painting and gymnastics.
Clugston said the program helps to "provide opportunities that don't cost parents anything, and parents don't have to rearrange schedules because it's during the school day."
Students in the Art Club were set to task Thursday painting a heart-shaped ceramic jewelry box. Student Christian Wood said he chose to join the Art Club "because you get to make cool things."
He said he finished painting his box in "probably like two minutes," and he was able to finish so quickly "because I've been practicing."
Student Evalynn Petersen was busy rolling Play-Doh with a small rolling pin at the Baking Club.
"We're practicing baking stuff," she said .
Volunteer Debbie Terry was in charge of the Scouting Club. She and fellow members of the Boy Scouts walked children through several Scouting activities.
Terry had her hands full in an activity that saw children working together to pick up and transfer a bucket of "toxic waste" from one location to another using ropes and other equipment.
"I like to introduce Scouting to kids because it's a great leadership avenue," Terry said.
Volunteer Janice Crane is a youth ministry director at First Methodist Church in Longview. She said Thursday was her first time volunteering at the Genius Hour, and she planned to come back.
Crane was in charge of the Storytelling Club and had children engaged coloring a snowman in front of a house.
After coloring the page to their liking, students then presented their page to the group and told a story about their picture.
Each time it was a student's turn to present, Crane encouraged him or her to speak with confidence, which seemed to motivate the child to speak up.
"The idea is to gain confidence and talk about confidence but also work on being able to have confidence to step in front of your peers," she said.
Initially, her students were reluctant to speak up, but after some support, they were able to open up more, Crane said.
"If they keep doing it, I'll sign up" to volunteer again, she said.