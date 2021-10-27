Pine Tree ISD will host a community-wide Fall Fest from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Pirate Stadium in Longview.
The event will include a costume parade, pie-eating and hot dog-eating contests, a PT’s Got Talent contest, food and more than 50 booths of fun and games for all ages.
This is the second year PTISD will host the event, with the first year in 2019. District spokeswoman Mary Whitton said the event is open to the community and not only Pine Tree families.
Purchasing tickets before the event is recommended in order to reduce lines. All campuses will be selling tickets in bundles of 20 for $5, and on the night of Fall Fest, individually for 25 cents.
For information, call (903) 295-5000.