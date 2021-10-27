Pine Tree ISD will host a community-wide Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Pirate Stadium.
The event will include a costume parade, pie-eating and hot dog-eating contests, a PT’s Got Talent contest, food and more than 50 booths of fun and games for all ages.
This is the second year PTISD will host the event, with the first year being in 2019. District spokeswoman Mary Whitton said this event is not only targeting Pine Tree ISD families, as anyone is welcome to attend.
Ticket purchasing before the event is recommended, in order to reduce lines. All campuses will be selling tickets in bundles of 20 for $5, and on the night of Fall Fest, individually for 25 cents.
For additional information, contact PTISD at 903-295-5000.