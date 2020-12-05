Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium will welcome Class 1A, 2A and 4A schools Wednesday as its hosts the UIL State Military Marching Band Contest, with Spring Hill hoping for a hometown win.
For the first time, UIL is separating corps and military style marching bands into separate state contests. UIL is co-hosting the event with the National Association of Military Marching Bands.
The State Open Class Open Class Marching Band Contest is set Dec. 14 and 15 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Pine Tree ISD Director of Fine Arts Lee Branson said UIL chose Pine Tree for two primary reasons — it has a newer facility that is large enough and because of its proximity to the bands competing.
“There are a lot competing in the East Texas area, so I think it accommodates the masses the most,” Branson said. “East Texas is a place where there’s still quite a few in military style.”
Spring Hill High School is one of those bands. After receiving the highest rating from judges at the region contest, Director Michael Moody said the band is preparing for the state contest.
Last year, the White Oak High School band was the only military style band to qualify for state.
Many other East Texas bands are set to compete Wednesday at Pirate Stadium, including Union Grove, Beckville, Henderson, Carthage and Gilmer.
Moody said the students are excited to stay home to compete versus driving six hours to San Antonio.
“Now it’s in our hometown, so we should have more community members that can be there and support us and more parents can come watch us and don’t have to travel far,” he said. “The Spring Hill crowd should show up in full force, and we’re the last band performing that day, so I’m sure it’ll be packed.”
Seating at Pirate Stadium will be restricted to 50% capacity. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for ages 3 through 12th grade. Children younger than 3 are admitted for free.
Masks and social distancing guidelines also will be followed.
The 1A/2A band competition is set 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, while the 4A competition is 2-5:30 p.m.
“The students are doing really well for the circumstances handed to us because you have a lot of kids who have to quarantine or go out with illness,” Moody said. “I’m just really proud how the students have worked through this difficult year and have come together, and they don’t complain. I’m just blessed to be around such wonderful students.”
Military-style marching consists of instruments and marching with no props, themes or pre-recorded music.
UIL conferences alternate the years that bands can compete at the state level. This year, 2A, 4A and 6A schools can advance to the State Open Class Open Class Marching Band Contest.
For military style marching contests, 1A/2A combined and 4A will compete in even years at the state level, and in odd years, 3A and 5A/6A combined will compete.