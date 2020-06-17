Pine Tree ISD will offer meals to children on each campus in July.
The district has been delivering meals to children at bus stops during the COVID-19 closures and the beginning of the summer break.
Starting July 13 and ending July 31, the district will have breakfast and lunch available for any child to pick up Monday through Friday at each campus.
Students can go to the Primary School for breakfast takeout from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. and for lunch from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.
Both Birch and Parkway elementary campuses will have breakfast available 7:10 to 7:40 a.m. and lunch from 11:10 to 11:40 a.m.
The Middle School will offer breakfast carryout from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.
At the Junior High School, breakfast will be available from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Breakfast to go at the high school will be from 8:10 to 8:25 a.m., and lunch will be 12:25 to 12:55 p.m.