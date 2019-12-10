Pine Tree ISD trustees are seeking more information on a new district program that focuses on engineering, robotics and other "project-based learning" before approving it.
Trustees on Monday declined to kick off the CEER — Communications, Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Robotics — program for the 2020-21 school year.
Assistant Superintendent Valerie Baxter said the board did not decline to start the program in the next school year because it does not want it, but because trustees wants more details.
"It’s really in its infancy," Baxter said. "I anticipate that we may even be another year out from reality, because (trustees) want to make sure that it’s a sound program, that it’s going to be sustainable, that we have the capacity with our teaching staff to be able to do it and the structure, as well as the finances, are in a place that it is able to be maintained."
The district does not want the program to "fizzle out" because of a lack of funding or the inability to maintain it, she said.
Baxter expects the board to consider the program again in January, she said.
The program is the "brainchild" of Superintendent Steve Clugston, Baxter said, and is exclusive to Pine Tree ISD.
It would give students a different educational path and is not meant to replace dual credit or advanced placement courses.
"Kids are all different. And we want to be able to provide them with some options that lead them not only to a diploma and graduation, but to take it beyond," Baxter said. "So this program will look at incorporating (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), project-based learning. It’s not necessarily for a particular group, but we will look for students that are kind of the overachievers that look for opportunities."
Though still preliminary, Baxter said the district is looking to serve students in first through 12th grade with CEER. It also is looking at housing the program in the old administration building at the high school that is being used as a police substation.
The district wants to use CEER to reach students with certain mindsets.
"(Students that have) that engineering, creative, robotics kind of mindset to create things," Baxter said. "And then students that are the technicians, if you will, that possibly would create those ideas or inventions that students would design."
Exact costs of the program are unclear, Baxter said. But she said it would probably be paid for from the district's general fund or grants the district may pursue.
Baxter said the district wants the program to succeed because it believes it is good for students.
"No two children are alike, and we want to be able to customize, or make more personal the education experience," she said. "If we have students that have this niche, we want to help support them in what their natural strand is. It’s nothing really new. It’s just helping to funnel and concentrate, so we do this the same reason we do everything — to make it better for students."