Pine Tree ISD trustees on Monday will review and possibly approve the financial audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The school board will meet at 5 p.m. in the central office at 1701 Pine Tree Road in Longview.
Trustees also could approve a district safety and security committee. Additionally, Assistant Superintendent Eric Cederstrom will present a district improvement plan and campus improvement plans for approval.
A student overnight trip, the financial report and employment contracts are other action items on the agenda.