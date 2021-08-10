More than 600 Pine Tree ISD faculty and staff members were greeted Tuesday by cheering students and hugs as they arrived for the district's annual back-to-school convocation.
Groups vying for the district spirit award cheered as their campuses were announced with flag-waving staff from Pine Tree Middle School taking home the coveted trophy.
"We're just excited to start a new year," district spokeswoman Mary Whitton said. "It's great to have all the teachers and staff back together, and it's going to be a great year at Pine Tree."
Whitton said the district welcomed about 70 new teachers and staff during convocation. This year's theme is "Taking pride. Reaching potential."
Pine Tree ISD will welcome students back to school Aug. 18. The district has Meet the Teacher nights scheduled this week.
Meet the Teacher nights are as follows:
- Primary School: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
- High School: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Middle School: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday
- Birch Elementary: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday
- Parkway Elementary : 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday
- Junior High: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday
The district also has planned a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those who are 12-18 years of age and for adults. The free vaccination clinic is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Pine Tree High School cafeteria, which located at 900 Northwest Drive. The vaccine clinic will be held before and during Meet the Teacher night.
Students are not required to have a COVID-19 vaccine.
Participants can register in-person at the clinic. The clinic is free, and no insurance is required.
To view the district’s academic calendar or for more back-to-school information, visit www.ptisd.org.