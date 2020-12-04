Pine Tree Middle School students are stepping out of their classrooms and into the woods.
The school’s new outdoor classrooms are giving students an up-close opportunity to learn about nature. A trail behind the campus leads to six concrete circular sitting areas that are 12-feet in diameter.
The students recently used the classrooms in a class challenge where they had to build an outdoor shelter, said teacher Emily Wood, who teaches science in fifth and sixth grades.
“Some of the goals for the future is to go do some cross-curricular learning,” she said. “If they’re writing a poem or writing about nature, they could be out there … it’s getting them in what they’re learning.”
Tony Hollins, assistant superintendent of facilities and planning, said the actual construction took less than a week. The classrooms were built with little disruption to the nature around them.
Hollins said City Manager Keith Bonds and Director of Public Works Rolin McPhee also helped the project by allowing the school to use compost from the city’s compost site for the trails connecting the classrooms. There also are concrete trails for students with disabilities who need to access the classrooms.
Principal Mickey White said the classrooms allow the school to expose the students to more than they might be able to see otherwise.
“When we look at our kids, what so many of our kids lack is quality experiences,” he said. “A good example is we show kids a picture of the beach, half of our kids have never been to the beach, so showing our kids a picture of the beach and explaining to them how waves work and erosion and deposition, it doesn’t mean a whole lot to them because they don’t have experience.”
Expanding those horizons and making more real-world connections will help students learn better, White said. It also gives students the chance to get fresh air, distance from each other and take their masks off.
“It comes down to a socio-economic issue is what it really boils down to,” he said. “If you look at kids in suburban areas that are usually high income, they have a lot of experiences … that sometimes some of our kids that come from poverty don’t get.
“I’m excited for the opportunities this is going to offer our kids,” White said. “It’s that little something different that kind of sets us apart and says we’re going to do what’s best for our kids, and we’re going to provide these experiences as best we can.”