For many students with parents born in different countries, it often feels like there is one foot in each culture, Pine Tree Middle School parent liaison Lesly Suarez said.
She wanted to give Hispanic and Latino students a chance to celebrate part of their culture at school. As a result, Día de Familia — Day of Family — was created to celebrate Día de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — at Pine Tree Middle School.
Día de los Muertos is celebrated in Mexico and Central America on Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Families make ofrendas, or altars, to celebrate their loved ones who have died. The ofrendas are colorful and have food, drinks, photos and other items loved by those who have died.
“Really, it’s a two-in-one event,” Suarez said. “It’s a chance for students, the kids, to be creative and to make an ofrenda. It’s not morbid, whatsoever. It’s happy; it’s celebrating life. It gives them an opportunity to be creative and to get them excited and to want to invite their parents to come and see this.”
Suarez said she wanted the parents to be excited to come to the school and see the ofrendas. Parents already have called her excited for a celebration of their culture in school, she said.
Any student can participate, Suarez said. The event showing off the ofrendas will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at the middle school cafeteria at 610 Pine Tree Parkway. A competition will award first and second places and most popular entry.
Most of the students worked in a group, such as fifth-graders Jaqueline Bobadilla, Yoselin Gaona and Jaqueline Vasquez.
All three girls said their parents are from Mexico, and they have made ofrendas at home.
“It’s funner (at school), because you have, like, more fun with your friends,” Yoselin said. “Like, with your family it’s fun, too. It’s just different.”
Their ofrenda did not have many family photos, she said, but they were trying to add a lot of Mexican traditions to it.
Some of those traditions are Mexican pottery, mini tamales they made out of corn husks, tacos made out of clay and other foods, Jaqueline Bobadilla said.
The girls said they learn about some Mexican culture in school. Jaqueline Vasquez said they are learning about Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in art class.
For Suarez, whose parents also are from Mexico, the event gave her the chance to make her first ofrenda.
“Once you come here, you have to adapt to the American culture, you just do,” she said. “Whenever I was in school, I never really learned anything about (Hispanic culture). I eat the Mexican food, and I know the language. But to, like, bring forth part of my culture into my everyday life, that never happened.”