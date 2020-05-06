While students are separated from their classmates and in their homes, one Pine Tree Middle School student is working to keep his friends connected.
Luke Stinnett, 12, is in sixth grade at Pine Tree Middle School and, like all other schoolchildren in Texas, is completing his school year online after the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools to shut down.
But he also is making a Pine Tree Middle School Quarantine Times newsletter to keep his classmates connected.
“I thought it would be fun to see what my friends were doing and I asked people to send in stuff,” he said. “I just wanted to see what my friends were doing, really.”
Luke recently finished the first newsletter, which was uploaded to his virtual classroom and posted on Facebook.
He used the website makemynewspaper.com and included a story about a writing prompt contest, a cake recipe and photos of his classmates’ art and quarantine activities.
Luke said he has published only one newsletter so far, but if his classmates keep sending photos in, he will produce more.
Luke’s mother, Tessa Stinnett, said she’s enjoyed watching and helping him put the newsletter together.
“He’s a good writer. It’s just kind of a natural skill that he has,” she said. “So I was pleased he wrote the cover story about the school being in lockdown and he wrote about the writing prompt.”
She also said the newsletter has been a service to his fellow students, of which she is proud.
“What I like was just that he maintained his attention on it and was able to work on it for a sustained amount of time,” she said.
Luke said it seems like his classmates enjoy the newsletter.
“They had said they are bored and stuff, so I thought it was something they’d be able to do, share what they’re doing at home with other people,” he said. “I don’t really think I have a goal with it. It’s just been neat and fun to help students connect.”