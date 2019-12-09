A partnership with Pine Tree High School and the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office could help create future lawyers.
The high school mock trial team is preparing for its Jan. 25 regional competition at the Smith County Courthouse with the help of Assistant District Attorney Lance Kennedy.
Mock trial is a competition for high school students in which they receive a case to compete as lawyers and witnesses in a trial. A judge determines if the defense or prosecution wins.
Ashly James, 18, said she heard about the competition from a friend and wanted to create a team at Pine Tree. This is the senior’s second year competing after the team missed qualifying for state by four points last year.
Journalism teacher Greg Collins, a sponsor for the team — along with social students teacher Guy Kelley — said the students started the team on their own, and he went to the administration for support.
Collins said Principal Cindy Gabehart and the administration easily approved the team.
The case the students are preparing for the regional contest is a civil case, James said.
“Basically, it deals with the fact that this organization put on a festival, and it went badly, and the influencer is being sued for fraud,” she said. “It’s our job to research the case.”
Four students on the team take on the part of a lawyer, while one student is the defendant, and the rest of the team are witnesses, James said.
The competition works like a real trial, so the students get a lot of help from Kennedy on how a courtroom works.
“I started meeting with the team and just looked over, for instance, how to make a trial notebook, timelines, kind of emphasizing the things a prosecutor or litigator would understand to do. The team’s really taken it and run with it,” he said. “It’s been a really great opportunity for us to interact with Pine Tree High School and the mock trial team and work with some really smart, upcoming, young adults.”
Learning more about a courtroom is part of the reason senior Nicholas Diaz said he joined.
“The average American doesn’t really educate themselves on how the law works,” Diaz, 17, said. “I feel like this sort of thing can prepare us, for those wanting to be lawyers, and I thought this was something that would be fun to do.”
Senior Luke Oxsheer said he has never been involved in anything like mock trial before, which is part of the reason he joined the team a year ago.
“I just thought it would be cool and where I could get into something I could participate in as a witness, and I don’t have to know the legal part,” Oxsheer, 17, said. “I think the role as a witness is a big deal, because someone that doesn’t know anything about law, or isn’t even a good public speaker, can still be a part of it and still participate in it and enjoy it.”
Gabrielle Cope, who started the team with James, said she originally did not know much about mock trial and just kind of did it because James asked her.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do in my life, and I didn’t think I was going to be a lawyer at all,” Cope, 17, said. “Now, I have a general idea of what I want to do and how to get there.”
The preparation for the competition is a realistic look at what it is like to be a lawyer, Kennedy said.
James said even if students do not want to be a lawyer, the program provides plenty of other transferable skills.
“All of us have gotten way better at — one, knowing what questions to ask; I think that really is important for everyday life. When you’re having a conversation with somebody, it’s important to be a good listener, an active listener and learn how to ask questions that are meaningful,” she said. “I just think it’s really important in life, and public speaking is really transferable and will help you no matter what career you want to go into.”