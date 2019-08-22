Even though Thursday was only her second day of school, Shaylee Fauver knows the lay of the land.
"I love it. I love how they separate us for different groups to different classes with different teachers so it gives me more kids to find," she said. "I think I've made two friends. I'm sure I'll make some more."
Shaylee was referring to Pine Tree Primary School's kindergarten camp, which allows kindergarten students to rotate classmates and teachers the first three days of school before being assigned to a class and teacher.
Principal Cristi Parsons said she had the idea for the camp about five years ago after reading about a Washington school district.
The camp helps the staff get to know where the students are academically, to place them in a class that will fit their needs, she said.
"We look at which students have the best relationships with which teachers, who did they connect to, which student connected with which teacher, because they see eight teachers in three days," Parsons said. "We look at what relationships were strong from the very beginning. Then we look at what other peers did they interact with well, and we also look at what peers did they not interact with well."
Today, the staff will meet to determine where each student will be assigned, and on Monday, the pupils will go to their assigned class and teacher, Parsons said. The classes will be reevaluated at the end of the day, and final classes will be revealed Tuesday.
"This is really like a camp experience," she said. "They get to do arts and crafts. They get to do motor skills. We get to see their socialization."
The Primary School has 354 kindergarten students, Parsons said. That will mean 17 classes of about 21 students if the enrollment does not grow enough to add another class, she said.
Shaylee was working on math Thursday, she said. She was using foam shapes to make a tent, matching the shapes to a picture.
"It's kind of math and not math," she said. "But it's still math."
One of her classmates, Ja'Kylan Wilson, was stacking blocks together, counting them as he went.
"I'm building a big 'ole tower," he said. "I love school. I was good, and then I got a lot of stars."
Yvette Acuna also was at a table with building blocks.
"It's so fun," she said about school. "I get to play with stuff all day, and I made friends already."
Dulse Aguilar Sosa said she can count to 100 while working on writing her numbers.
"(We also) learned about ABCs," she said. "I like (school) because of my teachers."
Kindergarten teacher Anna Veralli is one of the teachers who organized the camp.
She said she went to Hallsville because the district did something similar to get ideas on how to best create the camp.
"Most are very excited; most are excited to see new teachers, see different friends, see different items in each class," she said. "Of course, there’s a couple that transitions are hard, but we’re powering through and just trying to find the best fit for every kid."
The camp's goal is creating classrooms that fit the needs of the school's children, she said.
"A lot of these kids we’ve never seen before," she said, "and so we just wanted to make sure that we found the best fit with kids that they get along with, teachers that mesh with their personality — just making sure that we’re seeing who gets along and who doesn’t and put them where they fit best."