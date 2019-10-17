Katie Yoder’s Pine Tree ISD kindergarten class can find America and Ethiopia on a globe. They also can describe why children in Ethiopia need their help.
“Because we need to buy markers and paper and toys, because they don’t have anything,” Madisyn Johnson said.
“They don’t have anything in their school,” Baylee Hall added.
The Pine Tree Primary School is hosting a supplies drive for children in Northern Ethiopia until Nov. 1.
When Yoder asked her class Thursday about where they are sending the supplies, Jaxon Snelson quickly told her, “Ethiopia is where the kids live, and they always have mud huts.”
Jaxon also said the children there have stick beds and no toilets, referring to the living conditions in the African country.
Yoder said she wants the students to understand why they need to bring supplies and toys for the drive. She showed the class photos of the children and living conditions in Northern Ethiopia.
“In America, we have this freedom, we have this technology, we have all these resources to teach them,” she said. “In Ethiopia, they don’t, and they’re six hours away from the Sudan border, which is where a lot of human trafficking is. It’s a very dangerous place.”
The supplies will be delivered by Global Church Min istries, Yoder said.
According to globalchurchministries.us , the organization assists churches and individuals in “showing God’s love around the world.” Yoder said it is not associated with a certain denomination.
A group of seven people with Global Church Ministries will make a mission trip to Northern Ethiopia and deliver the supplies the campus collects, along with other donations, she said. The campus also is collecting monetary donations for $10 solar lanterns so the people in Northern Ethiopia do not have to build fires in the huts they live in.
“I really think it’s been a great lesson for the students,” Yoder said, while the students worked on cards to be sent with the supplies.
During class Thursday, Yoder talked to students about why it is important to help people.
She held up two bags to the students, each with a drawing of a boy and a girl, and said the children in Ethiopia look like them, with two eyes and a nose and ears. She pulled out a bottle filled with colorful beads from one bag.
“This one would bring joy to other people, right?” Yoder said. “Do we want to have this on our insides?”
The “yes” from the children was unanimous.
From the other bag, she pulled out a bottle with black sand, which the students immediately said they do not want to be like on the inside.
“If you’re helpful and you’re kind, you’re bringing joy to others,” Yoder said.