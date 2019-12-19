The next big musical act to come out of East Texas could be Pine Tree ISD's Jolly Roger Jam Band.
The group of about 50 third- and fourth-grade Parkway Elementary School students hit the road to tour Longview with their ukuleles these past couple of weeks.
The students performed Christmas carols and other hits at Longview World of Wonders on Dec. 12, followed by four gigs Wednesday — at the Texas Bank and Trust locations on McCann Road, East Whaley Street and Gilmer Road and at the Longview Public Library. Then they entertained at Heartis Longview senior community on Thursday.
Laurie Karling, music teacher at Parkway, said the name "Jolly Roger" comes from the skull and crossbones symbol on a pirate ship flag. Because the mascot of Pine Tree is a pirate, the name fit with the group.
She said her late husband, Michael Taylor, came up with the name five years ago when they were brainstorming about the group.
The district used a foundation grant to start the program, Karling said.
Students who wish to join the extracurricular activity need to apply and write an essay about the history of the ukulele, she said. Students who are willing to do research and write an essay will be admitted to the program, which Karling said is important to her.
The students practice every Tuesday after school, she said.