While attending a Student Council conference in September, Pine Tree High School senior Isabella Nix learned that one-fourth of the children in the area live in poverty or are homeless.
“That really hit home, and knowing that I walk around the halls, and I look at these kids, and I couldn’t point out to you what quarter are in poverty or what quarter are struggling,” Isabella, 17, said. “I think if there’s something we could do to help, we should do it. These are my peers. Pine Tree ISD is a family as a whole. We should do anything we can to help our fellow Pirates.”
Wanting to aid those fellow students, Isabella organized a clothing drive to replenish the Pirate Boutique, a clothing bank for district students in need. She said the boutique inventory had gotten low, and district employees were having to buy clothes for it.
Leading the drive — which started Monday and lasts through Nov. 15 — is the high school’s National Honor Society, along with the Pine Tree Middle School Student Council and middle school counselor Elizabeth Banta.
Isabella, who is vice president of the National Honor Society, said district employees contact low-income families, using a list of students who receive free and reduced-price lunches, to let them know they can visit the boutique, at 501 Pine Tree Road, to get clothing.
“(Yesterday) the counselor was looking through the clothes that were donated for a pair of jeans for a little girl,” Isabella said. “Clothes we’ve gotten have already been distributed, so it’s already having its effects.”
Anyone can donate, Isabella said. Acceptable donations are new, packaged underwear and socks, and gently used clothing that is school appropriate. Clothes should be clean and on hangers when dropped off, but Isabella said as long as the clothes are clean, she can manage to hang them.
Isabella said she’s hoping for enough donations to replenish the boutique.
“The goal is to have everyone do as much as they can,” she said. “I just want the community to open their closets and their hearts to this cause, because it’s benefiting my peers, and you’re seeing a difference in your community. So I just think that’s special.”