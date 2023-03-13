Carter Terry says his reason for enjoying debate is simple — he likes winning. In his words, he enjoys proving people wrong, and debate is one of the best ways to do it.
Carter, 17, is a senior at Pine Tree High School and is a member of the school's Speech and Debate team.
He competed this past month at the National Speech and Debate Association's national qualifying tournament for its Lincoln-Douglas Debate. At the qualifier, he competed against other speech/debate students in the region and secured a spot at the national tournament set in June in Phoenix, Arizona.
One topic that was debated at the event was: Are open borders justified? Carter said competitors had to debate the for and against of the topic. Each 45-minute round came with a value such as "justice" or "quality of life," which debaters then had to provide criteria to support or negate.
Carter competed in eight rounds and won seven .
In his final two debates, he lost the first and won the second, which earned him third place and advanced him to nationals. He placed above 34 other students from public and private schools in Northeast Texas.
This is the fourth time Pine Tree has qualified for the national speech/debate tournament in the history of the program.
Carter will competed against more than 6,000 competitors from 2,000 schools.
He said he has been involved in debate since his freshman year at Pine Tree.
"My mom told me I had to pick some kind of UIL activity so I just did debate," he said with a laugh. "I wanna be a lawyer after college, so it kind of works out."
In August, Carter applied to Texas A&M University and was accepted, he said. Both of his older brothers go to Texas A&M, which motivated him to follow suit, he said.
Carter said he wants to major in business management and start on a pre-law route. He wants to attend either A&M's law school or the one at Baylor University.
Despite the large number of competitors set to compete at the Lincoln-Douglas nationals, Carter is confident in his chances of winning.
"I'll say (my chances) are 50/50," he said. "I wanna win."
Carter said he doesn't believe his high school experience is enough to qualify him for Texas A&Ms' debate team. But if he were to win the national tournament, he estimated his shot at making the team would increase.
He said he expects to know the topic of the debate by the end of March, at which point he'll start preparing and continue until the tournament in June.
"Every morning when I wake up, I turn on my computer and I have a news app loaded up. I go through what's going on in the world, current events and just keep myself updated on that kind of stuff 'cause tidbits of information could be the key to winning a round," Carter said.
His older brothers, who also are Pine Tree graduates, have been impressed with Carter's accomplishment, he said.
"But they get pretty annoyed with me too a lot because ... I'm always winning arguments," he said with a laugh.