Editor’s note: This is the second in a four-part series profiling local bus drivers for National Love the Bus Month.
For Tess Pierce, adapting to special-needs children is not an inconvenience to her job. It is why she loves it so much.
Pierce is one of two Pine Tree ISD bus drivers who drives special-needs children. She and her bus attendant, Julie Wasson, say they love the extra time they get to spend getting to know the children they drive.
“We try not to put them on my bus; we try to leave them in with the regular buses,” Pierce said. “But some of them, they just can’t handle the noise, or they don’t like a lot of people in their spaces, so they just need to be on there.”
Because fewer students ride on her bus, Pierce said the students are usually less overwhelmed, and she and Wasson have more personal relationships with them and their families.
Pierce started driving a bus 25 years ago, she said. The past 22 years has been a special-needs bus. Wasson joined Pine Tree ISD four years ago. After three months working for the district, she was offered a spot assisting Pierce on her bus. She has been in that role since.
“I check the children and their needs. I make sure everyone’s got on their seat belts. If we’re having an issue or if we’re having a bad day, I’ll sit down and talk with Kleenexes,” Wasson said. “You kind of need to make sure their day is going better, whether it’s going to school or coming home.”
Wasson said she enjoys being part of the children’s lives every day for years, she said.
“The long-term investment is beneficial to me, to be part of someone’s day every day and watching them change,” Wasson said. “I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”
Jack Irvin, district director of safety, security and transportation, said the women have to do more than drive the bus. Pierce and Wasson had to learn how to get the students on and off the bus. Some of the children are in wheelchairs or need a car seat.
They also do not cover a typical route, he said. They transport the students at Parkway Elementary, the junior high and the high school.
Pierce and Wasson both said they try to be more than just a ride to and from school for their students. They sometimes work with the children on their behavior issues or homework. They also decorate the bus by holiday. It was covered in hearts for Valentine’s Day.
“I do my job because I absolutely love it, and I love my kids and that’s why I come in every single day,” Pierce said. “I do believe there are some people that cannot work with special-needs kids. I just feel like that’s what I was here to do.”