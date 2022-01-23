For Pine Tree High School senior Angelina Pruitt, being chosen to perform with the Texas All-State Treble Choir is a dream come true.
Pruitt is among a select group of students in the region whose talent and hard work placed them in the top 2.5% of high school musicians and vocalists in the state by qualifying to perform at the Texas Music Educators Association Clinic and Convention next month in San Antonio.
"It really is like a dream come true, as cheesy as that sounds,” Pruitt said Friday. "This has been a goal of mine for years, and every step I've taken has been to get here. From staying after school to waking up early for a morning rehearsal, it has been a stressful but satisfying experience."
Pruitt, who has been taking voice lessons for eight years and been in choir for six, said she is “beyond humbled” at being chosen. She was the only Pine Tree High School student this year to be selected.
"I am so happy to have people beside me who believed I could make it," she said.
Beginning each fall, more than 70,000 high school students across the state audition in their TMEA region, according to the organization. They perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part.
Select musicians advance to compete against students from other regions in their TMEA area. The highest-ranking musicians, judged at the TMEA area competitions, qualify to perform in one of 18 Texas All-State ensembles sponsored by the band, orchestra and vocal divisions at the convention.
TMEA Communications Manager Karen Cross said being chosen is the highest honor a Texas high school musician can achieve.
“For many All-Staters, this is the height of their musical career,” Cross said. “For others, it signifies a beginning — with All-Staters often gaining coveted scholarships to study music and become music educators and professional musicians.”
In the Longview area, students at Longview, Spring Hill, Hallsville and New Diana high schools also placed.
Bullard High School had the most musicians qualify to perform at TMEA next month with six band students and two choir students selected.
Bullard ISD Fine Arts Director Gary Jordan said having eight students chosen is a huge accomplishment.
“Not only are we up against very talented schools in our region and area, but we also had fewer opportunities this year to qualify,” Jordan said. “Our students performed very well.”
Qualifying for All-State Band from Bullard were Anthony Foto, trumpet; Caden Garrick, trombone; Reilly Ogrodnik, percussion; Aiden Skanes, euphonium, Audrey Rhyne, clarinet; and Keegan Watson, euphonium. Selected for All-State Choir were soprano Sadie Brems and bass Caleb Brooks.
Jacksonville High School Choir Director Tiffany Hammock said it is the second time for her student Alexis Mendoza-Sanchez to be selected for TMEA. However, he was unable to perform this past year after it was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It is wonderful that he gets to perform because he is a senior and won't get that chance again after graduation,” Hammock said. “Last year when he made it, he was Jacksonville's first all-state choir member in 10 years. It is not a common occurrence.”
During the TMEA Clinic and Convention, Texas All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals beginning Feb. 9. Performances on Feb. 12 will bring the event at the Henry B. Gonzlez Convention Center to a close.