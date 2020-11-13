Pine Tree High School band director Aaron Turner says he can’t describe how special his students are to him. The feeling is mutual.
Turner was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, and although he did not require hospitalization, he said as he was recovering, he suffered a stroke as a complication of the virus.
The stroke affected the right side of his body, his speech and his vision. He has yet to fully recover and is in physical therapy as an interim band director has taken over his duties.
Those health issues have brought unexpected expenses, and when senior Albert Ruiz found out Turner planned to sell his favorite instrument — a euphonium — to raise money, he took action with the help of his fellow seniors.
A Go Fund Me page started Sunday had raised more than $8,200 for Turner as of Thursday afternoon.
“My phone kept getting so many notifications. People were donating — they wouldn’t stop,” Ruiz said.
Senior Gabby Pumphrey said “Papa Turner” always has helped his students believe in themselves when they needed someone to.
“There’s not enough to thank him for everything that he’s done for us,” she said. “He would go to the end of the world and circle it a thousand times for us.”
Senior Carson Rhodes said Turner’s door always has been open for students to talk to him about whatever they need.
Classmate Ethan Sanders added that everyone has rallied to help the Turner family. He said cheerleaders, the drill team and even bands from other schools such as Spring Hill, Kilgore and Marshall are raising money for Turner.
“We’re so thankful that we can give back to someone who has poured their love and their life into this program and us as people,” Sanders said.
He said they hope future seniors choose a cause to raise money for and continue the tradition.
“Our goal is to show other young people that if what you’re doing is based in love and surrounded by friendship, you can do anything. Nothing will stop you,” he said. “Don’t let numbers or labels or circumstances tell you that you can’t do anything, because we’ve come together over a pandemic, over a hard election, over anything to give back. If you take anything from this, take that if there’s something you want to do, don’t let anything stop you.”
Turner’s wife, Mindi, is the assistant to director of fine arts and UIL at Pine Tree ISD, and she said she has seen a change in the students since the fundraiser started.
“I didn’t know anything about it,” she said. “And they would come by my office all day long, any time the (fundraising total) went up. They were so excited that something they did was so successful. I just can’t say enough how great they are.”
The band director said his COVID-19 experience has shown him the importance of the people he cares about, including his students.
On Wednesday, Turner saw his students for the first time since March.
“They are very important people in my life, and they will not ever know all the lessons that they have taught me and the ways in which they have blessed me,” he said.
He said he could never find the words to describe exactly how he feels about his students and their help.
“They have truly, truly blessed me, and I will never, ever forget them,” Turner said. “And I love them all very, very much, very much.”