Eugene Robinson pushed for civil rights in East Texas, becoming known as the "MLK of Marion County." Dr. R.D. Douglas built a hospital and nursing home and was responsible for Marion County's first nursing school.
Research by two Pine Tree High School seniors has documented the men's lives and the historical impact they had on their community.
Riley Seidel, 17, and her friend, Erin Brogan, 18, are involved in the UIL Ready Writing competition and participated in the UIL's Barbara Jordan Historical Essay Competition this past year.
The state competition requires students to write historical primary source research on an influential Black American in or near their community.
While Brogan already had chosen her subject, Douglas, Seidel didn't have anyone in mind and joined with Brogan to see what the research and interview process were like.
While in Jefferson, Marion County historian Mary Humphrey gave Brogan a broader historical context of Douglas' work and also recalled stories of various local historical figures to the two students.
When Humphrey referred to Robinson as the "MLK of Marion County," Seidel knew she had found her subject.
Brogan said she was drawn to Douglas because he "saved a lot of people's lives" in Marion County.
"The reason I was drawn to his story is because my younger sister has Down syndrome, and then my other younger sister has neurofibromatosis, so doctors are like a very important part of our lives, and they saved my sister's life, and what (Douglas) did for the community of Marion County ... I was very drawn to that," she said.
Douglas was born and raised in Jefferson. He went to Wiley College and then got his medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. At medical school, Douglas met his future wife, Willie Mae Douglas.
After moving back to Jefferson, Douglas started a practice caring for Black, elderly and low-income residents of the city.
Douglas used his own money to build the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Marion County. Later, he built a nursing home next door to the hospital. Douglas and his wife also are credited with creating the first nursing school in Marion County.
Seidel was able to connect with the Robinson family after meeting someone who grew up with Robinson's son and was able to interview Robinson before he passed away this past year.
According to the Marion County Herald & Jefferson Jimplecute, Robinson was born in Wynne, Arkansas.
"Before settling in Jefferson, Robinson served as a medic in the United States Army from 1954-1956. He met his future wife Eugene Ida M. Robinson later while attending Texas College in Tyler," the newspaper reported.
He went on to receive a masters degree in education from Texas College.
Robinson was remembered as a civil rights activist and for fighting for desegregation through lawsuits, including against the city of Jefferson.
"Jim Crow laws were still really present in specifically Southern counties so (Robinson) was trying to ... undo all of this stuff," Seidel said.
Robinson worked to desegregate local schools and put pressure on municipalities for better living conditions, such as paved streets, improved water quality, installation of street lights and more.
In 1982, he became the first elected Black commissioner in Marion County.
Seidel said her research was made possible by the Robinson family, who provided her with newspaper articles, law cases, photos and interviews.
Brogan and Seidel did hours of research of library and courthouse archives, legal cases, personal documents and newspapers and conducted personal interviews and visited on-site locations for their subjects.
They were invited this past year to present their research to the Jefferson Historical Society, and members were so impressed they invited the pair to return and speak at a community lecture in January.
The pair are working with the Jefferson Historical Museum to possibly display their research in the museum or elsewhere, Brogan said.
She added that the possibility of having her research displayed in a museum felt "weird."
"I feel like I should at least have like, a degree to do this," Brogan said with a laugh.
"I mean it's weird because you spend so much time and energy looking about this person, and you're kind of like an expert on this particular topic, and all of a sudden you're like, 'Oh wait, but I feel like I shouldn't be,' " Seidel said.
Brogan said the research she did made her feel like she can have impact on the world.
"Before this, I probably wouldn't say ... I've done anything that has a bigger impact on the community as a whole, so this experience made me feel like I was doing something good for the world ..." she said.
As for Seidel, she said the experience was eye-opening.
"Even if something's done on the community level, it still can change people's lives for the better," she said.
Brogan was able to advance to the state level at UIL and was awarded second place for her research. Seidel said the reason she didn't advance was because it was difficult to corroborate most of her sources since many were eyewitness and personal accounts.
However, Seidel said the research she did helped with potential college admissions, as many schools have been impressed by the work.
"They're like, 'Wow, you've done all this research and everything like that and it's published — that's quite impressive,' " Seidel said. "It's shown that you're taking initiative in what you want to do, because I want to be an English major."
While Seidel hasn't locked down a college yet, Brogan has been accepted to The University of Texas at Austin.
Other than UIL Ready Writing, Brogan also participates in the Math/Science competition. She plans to major in math with an English minor.