The Pine Tree Lodge will have a fall festival from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the nursing and rehabilitation center at 2711 Pine Tree Road.
The festival is a fundraiser to benefit the Pine Tree ISD backpack food program. The program sends children home on the weekends with easy-to-prepare food items in an effort to combat child hunger.
The festival will have games, a bounce house, antique cars, a helicopter, live music, horses and therapy dogs. Students from Parkway and Birch elementary schools will perform. There will be food and beverages.