Pine Tree ISD's Birch Elementary is trying to create a better culture on campus, and a method called Capturing Kids' Hearts is giving it the framework to do so.
Executive Principal of Birch and Parkway Elementary schools, Derrick Conley, said the Capturing Kids' Hearts methods help his schools focus on relationships, and Birch has been nominated as a National Showcase School for the model.
Powered by the Flippen Group, Capturing Kids' Hearts provides training to help educators in building positive relationships with children.
"It’s not a program," Birch Principal Sharon Smith said. "It’s more of a philosophy and belief system of how to engage with children, students, teachers positively and build relationships with them."
Conley said the training has been the most influential of his career.
"We take so much pride in the fact that we have the strongest relationships with kids," he said. "It’s proven in research that kids remember moments better than they remember the whole day. They remember concepts of time. They remember the beginning and end. We can control that."
Conley said the campus makes sure the same people are greeting students at drop-off every morning. They play music to get the kids excited, and they start each morning with "engage" time.
During the engage period, teachers will ask students about their lives in a nonacademic way, such as, "What did you do last night?" The approach is designed to help students know teachers care about them outside of the classroom, he said.
Assistant Principal Daniel Stuard said using Capturing Kids' Hearts has decreased discipline problems too.
"Are kids going to have discipline problems? Sure, but it’s how you treat that student and how you make them feel," he said. "If we get onto a kid here, they’re going to feel a factor of 'I let my teacher down. I let my class down. I let Mr. Conley and Mr. Stuard down.'"
Instead of typical classroom rules, Conley said the classes and teachers build social contracts that focus on how students want to be treated with respect in the classroom.
For example, Conley said instead of just scolding a student for being off-task, the teacher would ask them what they are doing, what they are supposed to be doing and what they will do about it.
"When you do that, teachers allow students to reflect on their behaviors — they have ownership of it," he said. "It’s simple. It’s about being intentional and allowing kids to feel empowered but also feel like there’s high expectations. We’re positive with them, but we expect a lot of them. A kid will succeed because they don’t want to disappoint us."
Instructional Coach Amy Clugston said it also helps students feel safe on campus and know they will be treated with kindness and respect, even if they are not treated that way at home.
"Some of our kids, they come from extreme poverty and volatile situations at home," she said. "We make sure they know when you come through those doors, you can let your mind rest; and you can focus on your academics because you’re safe here, and we love you."