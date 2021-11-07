Pinecrest Country Club, the oldest golf course in East Texas, celebrated its 100th birthday on Saturday with a Black-Tie Bingo event.
Beautiful dresses and bowties filled the club as more than one hundred members and their guests rang in the milestone with bingo games, dinner, live music and dancing.
In 1921 Grover Finch started the golf course with the help of Harry Turner, Jere Tuner, Mack Turner and L.D. Kelly. Syd J. Cooper planned the layout for the nine-hole course and his son, Harry, who later gained PGA Tour fame as “Lighthorse” Harry Cooper, accompanied his father to Longview.
During the oil boom of 1932, Pinecrest Country Club hired its first golf professional, Oren Williams and a year later a new clubhouse was built. Through the years, Pinecrest has been four different golf courses, but the most significant change came when the course was expanded to an 18-hole layout designed by Press Maxwell, son of famed golf course architect Perry Maxwell, and it opened for play on Labor Day 1958.
Today Pinecrest boasts a 30,000 square foot clubhouse, award winning food and the largest practice facility in East Texas. The 70 par, 6,541 yard championship course is host to over 25 tournaments and Pro-AMs a year.
Pinecrest board president John Martin said he was glad the club continues to thrive and proud of all it offers.
“I am proud that Pinecrest is growing and thriving at 100 years old. Our board is working hard to ensure that we continue to offer top-notch golf, dining and other activities to our members, and act as a host for a variety of community events,” said Martin. “The club offers an incredible golf course for those that enjoy the game, recently resurfaced tennis courts that can be utilized for pickle ball as well, food and beverage service seven days a week, as well as banquet space that can accommodate up to 300 people.”
For more information regarding Pinecrest Country Club, visit www.pinecrestcc.org or call 903-758-5566.