Valedictorian Abby Hammonds
Class Rank: 1 of 166
Parents’ Names: Angela Saucier, Jason Hammonds
What organizations are you involved in? NHS — Treasurer, Interact Club, Varsity Softball
What are your plans after high school? Attend University of Arkansas and major in psychology
Who is your favorite teacher and why? This is impossible to choose, but my favorite teacher is Mrs. Lawton because she kept things fun and was never fazed by our craziness.
What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite high school memory is going to the regional quarterfinals for softball during my freshman season.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment in high school is being my class valedictorian.
Salutatorian McKenna Grace Wood
Class Rank: 2 of 166
Parents’ Names: Jyl Wood, Bryan Wood
What organizations are you involved in? Interact Club, National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Softball
What are your plans after high school? After high school I plan on attending Harding University to major in Nursing. Once I obtain my BSN, I plan on applying to CRNA school to become a Nurse Anesthetist.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? I can’t just pick one teacher that’s my favorite. Every teacher I have had has impacted my life and been a part of my success.
What is your favorite high school memory? Sports was a huge part of my high school career. During the bus rides to events, I made so many unforgettable memories and friendships.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? I have worked extremely hard over the past four years to achieve the honor of becoming Salutatorian and this accomplishment is one of my greatest yet!