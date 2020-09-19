A planned raised median on Marshall Avenue east of Eastman Road would address traffic issues associated with Longview ISD’s East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.
The city of Longview conducted a virtual public meeting Wednesday to gather input into the project. Public comments will continue to be accepted through Sept. 30. City Engineer Alton Bradley said the median project is about a mile long.
“The purpose of the proposed improvements ... is to improve safety, mobility and manage traffic at Longview ISD’s East Texas Montessori Preparatory Academy,” Bradly said during Wednesday’s meeting.
He said that when the new Longview ISD campus was being planned in 2015, the city asked the district to have a traffic impact analysis conducted for the Marshall Avenue/Eastman Road intersection because of concerns about traffic from the school with buses and parents dropping off and picking up children from the campus. That study identified some issues with the intersection, namely that traffic from the school’s driveway on Marshall Avenue would cause the intersection to “exceed its current capacity” and “suffer significant delays,” Bradley said.
“Now, its capacity has been exceeded,” he said on Friday. “It’s stacking up in the peak hours.... We’re providing more capacity through this project.”
The survey made some recommendations that the city is now acting on, with Bradley saying the city entered into an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for the city to plan the project and TxDOT to fund construction. Bradley said the entire project could cost $800,000, but that number will be finalized later.
The median would extend about a mile, starting at Eastman Road east to about 1 1/4 miles west of Loop 281. Bradley on Wednesday said the project would “eliminate existing conflicts” by directing westbound bus traffic to enter the school from Marshall Avenue at one specific access point and ensure traffic turning right out of the school would have to go to the U-turn lane, currently proposed to be east of Nansemond Way, to turn back west onto Marshall Avenue.
Bradley compared the median to one installed on Loop 281 in previous years. He said the median would improve capacity at the intersection by directing traffic turning right out of the campus away from the Marshall Avenue/Eastman Road intersection initially. It also improves safety, he said. Currently, a concrete barrier at the campus entrance/exit on Marshall Avenue directs drivers leaving the campus to turn right. However, drivers sometimes turn right and make an immediate U-turn left to head west on Marshall Avenue.
The proposal includes a U-turn lane for westbound Marshall Avenue traffic to turn and head east on the highway — specifically designed to direct westbound bus traffic for the school into one entrance point. A similar turning lane for vehicles would be about 700 feet east of Nansemond Way, and larger vehicles could use a crossover east of the Harrison County line, said Bill Hicks, who is the project manager with the consultant Halff Associates that the city is working with on the project.
One member of the public who commented during Wednesday’s meeting was Greg Jones, a local property investor who bought what was once the American Dream Inn across from the new school on Marshall Avenue.
He tore down the dilapidated motel more than a year ago, leaving only the office. He said he understands that the “right in, right out” isn’t working effectively for the school, but he’s worried about how the median will affect his ability to redevelop the former hotel property. He said he bought the property in “good faith” to help clean it up, and in discussions with the city’s leadership.
“This never came up. The planning of it never came up,” he said.
He asked whether there could be curb cuts that allow eastbound drivers to make left turns into businesses onto the north side of the highway. Otherwise, motorists have to drive to almost the county line to make a U-turn and return to businesses on the north side of the road, he said. He expressed concern about how that could affect businesses that could locate on that side of the road and help revitalize the area.
“Was there any investigation done into the impact to the economy and the ability to develop that?” Jones asked.
He also expressed concern about the duplexes on Nansemond Way, whose residents would have to use the U-turn lane to turn into their homes instead of an immediate left turn if they’re traveling east on Marshall Avenue.
The project’s design will be finalized after the end of the public comment period. Construction could start in May, Bradley said.
Additional public comments may be directed to Eddie Castaneda with Halff Associates by emailing ecastaneda@halff.com, calling (903) 617-5368 or mailing to: Eddie Castaneda, P.E.; 1121 ESE Loop 323, suite 117, Tyler TX, 75701.