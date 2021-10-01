Now is the time to provide input into what Mobberly Avenue will look like in about three years.
In 2018, Longview voters approved a bond package allowing the city to borrow $104.21 million to pay for a variety of projects, including $27.09 million for streets. That funding will provide about $5.2 million to reconfigure and improve Mobberly Avenue between Cotton Street and Estes Parkway. A separate $3.3 million project would reconfigure the Mobberly Avenue/High Street/Estes Parkway entryway.
Now, planners are starting to work out the details of exactly what changes will be made to Mobberly Avenue. The city of Longview on Thursday hosted the first of two meetings to introduce and begin seeking public input into the project.
"This is a project that has been in the works for quite some time now," said Wendy Shabay.
Shabay is vice president/principal and group manager for the Urban Planning and Design team at Fort Worth-based engineering and consulting firm Freese and Nichols. She addressed about a dozen people who attended the meeting at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center.
A second similar meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at South Ward Community Park at the Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, 1011 S. Mobberly Ave. Freese and Nichols is working with Johnson and Pace Engineering in Longview on the project.
Information that Freese and Nichols presented said the Mobberly project came about between 2014 and 2017 through the development of the Pedestrian Access Transit Plan and the Comprehensive and Small Area Plans.
"South Longview needs a little love and attention," Shabay said of the conclusions of the Comprehensive Plan with the guiding question in developing the project being how to improve the area and its infrastructure "to hopefully encourage new investment going forward."
The overall street project would see the number of lanes on Mobberly Avenue reduced from five to three, with a two-way center turn lane and one lane of vehicle traffic in each direction. Bike paths would be on the outside of the two lanes of vehicle traffic, with a buffer area between the bike paths and motorists. Sidewalks would then be on either side of the bike paths, moving pedestrians further away from vehicles.
Work is beginning now on the details of the road design, Shabay said, with the goals of making the road comfortable, attractive, economically viable and safe and making changes that could encourage new development and enhance the corridor.
Kevin St. Jacques, a senior transportation engineer at Freese and Nichols, explained the concept of a "complete street" project. Street design over the years became focused on vehicle traffic, but a complete street project considers all the uses a street corridor has — from pedestrians on sidewalks to bike lanes and the way the street is used for commerce. It's about making sure people can get around safely and improve their mobility, he said.
"Mobberly has a great potential to have its lanes reallocated to these multiple uses," he said.
Shabay noted the differences in the nearly 2-mile corridor that could mean the street design will be different as it progresses, for instance, from what she described as a green area around LeTourneau University, past churches and schools to a more industrial area close to downtown, with buildings in some locations sitting closer to the road than at other locations.
"It might not be every part of this roadway is identical ..." she said. "That's one of the things we can get your feedback on."
She noted that the city's project manager, Bob Watson, already is out talking to businesses about the project and any concerns they might have — about driveway access to Mobberly Avenue — for instance, and she encouraged people to contact him with questions. Watson's office number is (903) 239-5504.
Surveys seeking input were distributed at the meeting and will be available again in October. The survey also is available at tinyurl.com/mobberlyproject . People who attended the meeting viewed a long map showing the scope of the project and had the opportunity to talk to planners about questions and concerns.
"We are at the beginning stage of ... actually designing this roadway," Shabay said Thursday, and added that construction is still probably two years away. The project is expected to be completed in November 2024.
"(Construction) might be two years away, but it is the time to make sure we're getting input now as we're moving forward with design," she added. "What's really important to us is what's important at to you."