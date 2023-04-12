Plans for a new entryway into Teague Park in Longview are being redesigned after unsuccessful attempts to purchase property needed for the project.
In 2018, Mayor Andy Mack launched a fundraising effort based around the book "The Go-Giver." Three Go-Giver Galas between 2018 and 2020 raised money that was used to increase the number of wheelchair-accessible swings in city parks, for initiatives to address homelessness in the city and a project to help revitalize Marshall Avenue through the construction of a new entry into Teague Park from Marshall at Alpine Road.
Considering those expenditures, as well as costs associated with staging the Go-Giver Galas, there is $358,952 remaining from those fundraisers, according to information the city provided.
"Teague Park is a wonderful hidden gem in our community that can’t be seen from the roadway. The park has recently received an upgraded playground, restroom, and the veterans group has created a beautiful veterans plaza. Let’s imagine the park’s surroundings taking the next step with open sight lines to the park and revitalized properties throughout the area," information that was previously published on the city's website says.
Mack said this past week that those plans had included a proposed purchase of an insurance company's building in front of Teague Park, east of were Alpine Road ends at Marshall Avenue.
"They don't want to sell. We've tried everything we can. They just won't sell," Mack said.
Eminent domain, a process that could allow the city to take the property it needs while compensating the owners, isn't a good option in this instance, Mack said, because the plans for the land and entryway involved a property swap with another landowner in that area, Dr. Christopher Ihionkhan.
If the insurance company property was acquired by eminent domain, the land swap would not be possible, Mack said.
"We're just going to have to work around them," he said.
He said plans are being redesigned to move the Teague Park entryway on Marshall Avenue east from where it originally was planned.
"We had initially thought we would change that intersection, go straight through Teague Park," Mack said. "We can't make that happen."
The details are still being worked out, and there's no timeline right now for proceeding, he said.
Also, the Go-Giver Gala that had been raising funds for the project hasn't been held in two years. The most recent gala was held just weeks before COVID-19 arrived and shut down many businesses and large social gatherings.
No event was held in 2021 and 2022, and Mack said that by that time organizers realized it could be held this year, it was too late to begin planning it.
The fundraising that's the focus of the event takes the most time when it comes to planning the gala, he said.
"We start on that six to eight months ahead of time," Mack said.
Mack is serving what will be his last term as mayor, ending in May 2024.
"My plan is to to do one more (Go-Giver Gala) before I finish my last term, and that will be the end," he said.
Money raised toward the Teague Park project during the earlier events is still being held by the city of Longview, waiting to be spent on this project, he said.
Julie Woods, who helped lead efforts to stage the earlier Go-Giver Galas, also said there just wasn't enough time to plan the event for this year.
"We're planning on doing it (in 2024) — one last hurrah, unless someone else wants to take it on," Woods said.