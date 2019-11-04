Conversations about race are nothing new in Longview, but former McDonald’s executive Terrence Reese introduced a new way for residents to talk about the elephant that seems uninterested in leaving the room.
Reese facilitated the third Longview Listens session, hosted Monday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center by the city of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee.
Longview Listens engages people in honest, open dialogue about difficult topics in a trusting environment.
Unlike similar events in the past, the more than 50 people attending Longview Listens on Monday delved into what they believe are stereotypes between white people and black people, how race relations conversations should occur and how to handle such obstacles as when a loved one tells a racially toned joke.
Reese facilitated three-part sessions on race and cultural relations for McDonald’s personnel over several years. He led the first part of his session Monday, saying afterward that the Longview crowd’s reaction and engagement was much like in past sessions he’s facilitated.
“The level of participation (and) some of the things that were brought up by the group were very similar to other parts of the country,” Reese said, “and the interesting thing about that is the fact that there’s no surprises. ... It’s basically the same level of concerns, issues and things that they brought up that other groups across the country have done the same thing.”
Participants shared the stereotypes often said about white people and black people before Reese led the group into a discussion that sometimes fostered humor and at some points raised animated opinion sharing.
Reese challenged each person to consider which of the stereotypes they might “buy in” to and believe that is actually true, warning them that doing so can lead to tension and them distancing themselves from a certain race.
”You need to get rid of that notion. It’s dangerous,” Reese said.
One participant, Jeff Jones, said the conversation about buying in can be a problem because “we don’t recognize our tendencies towards racism, so I think one of the good things that came out of this was how to recognize your own deficiencies. You can’t fix them if you can’t recognize them.”
Brandon Amyx, a 10-year Longview resident, called the session an opportunity to improve and reflect on his past and what he’s been exposed to and what he learned and should have learned.
“I’m still kind of working through it myself, personally. That’s part of why I joined in is, I wanted to be part of helping with the discussion about this whole thing with the race relations. At the same time, I know I have some things I need to work on,” Amyx said.
Reese normally divides the three-part session over three consecutive days, but his Longview Listens sessions are divided by months.
He will facilitate Part 2 on Feb. 10 and Part 3 on May 11.
Locations will be announced later.