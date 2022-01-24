The annual Point in Time survey will cast a wider net this year than in 2021 as it attempts to put a number to the people experiencing homelessness in the community.
The count will take place Thursday in Gregg and Harrisons counties as well as other areas across the state. The Point in Time survey typically involves counting homeless people staying at local shelters, as well as people who are "unsheltered" — people who are sleeping in cars, on the streets or sleeping outdoors. COVID-19, however, affected how the count was conducted in 2021.
"Last year, (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) decided that volunteers should not conduct an unsheltered count (streets, encampments, abandoned building) in order to minimize the risk of exposure to individuals as well as volunteers," said Chesley Knowles, who leads the Point in Time count for the Northeast Texas Homeless Consortium. She's also the program manager for Community Healthcore's housing services.
Local shelters primarily used their own staff to conduct the count to reduce exposure risk.
Because the 2021 count didn't include unsheltered homeless residents, it left out a portion of the homeless population and the final count showed fewer homeless people in Gregg and Harrison counties,
In 2020, the count showed 308 sheltered and unsheltered homeless residents, including 205 who were sheltered. That compares with 180 sheltered homeless residents in 2021.
"This year, we will conduct both the sheltered and unsheltered counts, and we are once again partnering with the city's Homeless Resource Day," Knowles said. "We will have a team of volunteers at the Resource Day conducting counts as people walk through. The interview is always voluntary."
Homeless Resource Day is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Longview Exhibit Building, at 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview. A variety of services will be offered that day, including haircuts, eye exams and other health checks, COVID-19 vaccinations and vaccinations for pets.
About 45 to 50 volunteers will assist with the count this year, including 38 nursing students from the University of Texas at Tyler and Community Healthcare staff. Staff at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Women's Center of East Texas and Salvation Army also will conduct the count at their facilities.
"One Love Longview and the (Police Outreach Services Team, which works with the homeless community), will conduct the unsheltered count," Knowles said.
The Point in Time Count is conducted in January each year across the country. In Texas, data is submitted to the Texas Homeless Network, which in turn submits the information to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency later issues a report showing this area's total homeless count and demographics.
"The information helps identify the need in each community and justify the requests for homeless/housing services (i.e money for services, increased affordable housing properties, etc," Knowles said.