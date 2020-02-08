GLADEWATER — It took character Saturday to jump into the chilly waters of Lake Gladewater. Or should that be it took a character?
Amanda Wells was dressed as Wonder Woman, and Chris Hoefer wore an outfit consisting of a green tutu, foam shamrock necklace, green hat and angel wings.
They were two of the 15 people who participated in the first Polar Plunge, one of two events Saturday at the lake that benefited Special Olympics Texas.
Special Olympics Texas started the Polar Plunge about 15 years ago and decided to bring it to Lake Gladewater after talking with area volunteers and the Anytime Fitness franchise in Gladewater, said Alex Hubbard, regional executive director for Special Olympics Texas. Anytime Fitness hosted the event, which drew more than 50 spectators.
Hubbard said Special Olympics Texas generally conducts polar plunges in water parks throughout the state.
“This one is unique because we get to use a lake,” he said.
Hubbard said organizers did not set a specific fundraising goal for Special Olympics. Its main goal was to raise awareness of the organization, which provides activities to people of all ages who have physical or mental disabilities or both.
Those taking the plunge did so based on a random drawing with one person at a time, except for Anytime Fitness owner Mark Collins. He jumped into the lake with his son, Ari, 11, and Ari’s friend, Mark Scott, 12.
“It’s colder than I thought it would be,” Ari said afterward. “It was just real fun, and I had a great time doing it.”
John Hanisee of the Knights of Columbus Council in Longview dove into the lake instead of jumping from the dock like the other participants.
“Just to be different,” Hanisee said after he emerged from the lake that had a temperature of about 50 degrees at the time of the plunge.
Participants drew cheers and applause from the crowd.
Anytime Fitness manager Marcheta McKinley was the first person to take the plunge and emerged shivering. But despite her discomfort, she said she would do it again.
Special Olympics Texas organizers honored McKinley afterward for raising the most money at $1,650. The award for top team went to Team Christina, which raised $1,030. It is named for the daughter of Hoefer, who wore the shamrock-themed outfit.
The award for top costume went to Wells.
Later Saturday, the Special Olympics festivities concluded with three 10-member teams competing to pull a Gladewater Fire Department firetruck weighing 4,300 pounds 75 feet in the shortest time.
Two teams consisted of all men while the other team, which finished second, was made up of 10 women, several of whom wore tutus.
The winning team finished in a time of 19.28 seconds.
Mark Collins, a leader of the winning team, said he was not surprised, and jokingly said the firetruck driver hit the brakes because “they wanted the girls to win.”
Organizers plan to conduct the second annual event next February at Lake Gladewater.