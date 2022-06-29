A 45-year-old man was arrested in a Monday evening shooting in Longview that injured one other person.
Gawaine Mitchell was booked Tuesday into Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online records. He remained jailed Wednesday morning on a $10,000 bond.
Officers responded at 7:47 p.m. Monday to the 1900 block of Franklin Drive about a reported shooting, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers “were met by” Mitchell, police said.
“Officers learned a male subject had been shot,” police said. “The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.”
Police did not provide a condition for the man who was shot.