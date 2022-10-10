Police are investigating after an assault early Monday left one person with “life-threatening injuries” in Longview.
Officers responded at about 5:16 a.m. to a call about an assault in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane, according to a statement from Longview police. Upon arrival, officers “discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence.”
The person who was assaulted was taken to a local hospital. Police said it is an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or to send an anonymous tip to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.