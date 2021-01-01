Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Deaundre Dejuan Mack, 41, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was also held on a bond forfeiture relatd to a 2019 charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Longview police arrested Mack at about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of West Loop 281.
■ Preciliano Rangel, 45, of Kilgore, was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Rangel was arrested by Kilgore police at about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Bailey Street.
■ David Reed, 36, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $8,000 on charges of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and resisting arrest, search or transport. Reed was arrested by Longview police at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Houlen Kenneth Scanlon, 45, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a $30,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Scanlon was arrested by Longview police at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
■ Michael Dean Spottedcorn, 25, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $15,500 on charges of false report to police officer or law enforcement employee, driving while intoxicated second offense, failure to identify giving false/fictitious information, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape greater than $200 and unauthorized use of vehicle. Spottedcorn was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on Wady Lane.
■ Taron Venters, 30, of Desoto, was held Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of aggravated robbery. Venters was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Dallas County.