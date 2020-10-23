Gregg County Jail
Christoper Thomas Craver, 36, of Gladewater, was held Thursday on a $30,000 bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Craver was arrested by Gladewater police at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Tennery Street in Gladewater.
Charli Diane Easley, 29, of Gilmer, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Longview police arrested Easley at about 6 p.m. Tuesday at Green and Nelson streets.
Charles Franklin Scanlon, 47, of Longview, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Scanlon was arrested by Longview police at about 3:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East Loop 281.
J. James Vanderpoel, 40, of White Oak, was released Wednesday on a $12,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. White Oak police arrested him at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. No arrest location was listed.
Siara Williams, 35, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Williams was arrested by Longview police at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South High Street.