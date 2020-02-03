Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Precious Westbrook Atkins, 25, of Longview was being held Sunday on $10,000 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and assault causes bodily injury family violence and charges of theft of property between $100 and $750 in value, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. She also awaited bonds on two grand jury indictments for abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence, and faced fines for a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 for possession of drug paraphernalia and four outstanding traffic tickets.
Atkins was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
Stinal Atkins, 34, of Longview was being held Sunday on $3,500 in bonds on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and theft of property between $100 and $750 in value. He also awaited bonds on two grand jury indictments for abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence and faced fines for four outstanding traffic tickets.
Atkins was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Destyn Javon Bryant, 21, of Longview was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon.
Bryant was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 7:04 p.m. Saturday.
Keylon Devonte Crayton, 22, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $7,500 bond on a warrant for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and for five outstanding traffic tickets.
Crayton was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:25 a.m. Saturday.
Joshua M. Gaudet, 42, of Longview was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Gaudet was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:35 p.m. Saturday.
Latarik Dashun Jackson, 20, of Marshall was being held Sunday on $12,000 in bonds on a warrants for possession of less two 2 ounces of marijuana and credit card or debit card abuse. He was also booked on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Jackson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 1:42 a.m. Sunday.
Tracy Fred Lester, 55, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Lester was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:51 p.m. Saturday.
Shy Anne Rogers, 23, of Hallsville was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of fewer than 5 identifying information items.
Rogers was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 7:01 p.m. Saturday.
Juan Salinas-Vargas, 36, of Shreveport was released Sunday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Salinas-Vargas was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:23 a.m. Sunday.
Crystal Vanessa Ann Williams, 38, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $75,000 bond with conditions on a warrant from Smith County for driving while intoxicated third or more offense and for three outstanding traffic tickets.
Williams was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:16 p.m. Saturday.