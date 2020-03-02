Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Leonardo Garza, 24, of Porter was being held Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of bond forfeiture out of Montgomery County for possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance. Garza also was being held on a charge of bond forfeiture out of Jefferson County for theft.
Longview police arrested Garza and booked him into jail at 11:04 a.m. Saturday.
Robert Lauren Hays, 56, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of forgery of financial instrument.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Hays and booked him into jail at 1:24 p.m. Saturday.
Welsey Don Heist, 18, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of theft of firearm.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Heist and booked him into jail at 8:35 a.m. Saturday.
Keshia Magan Kennedy, 34, of Longview was being held Sunday on $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kennedy and booked her into jail at 11:54 p.m. Saturday.
David Allen May, 54, of Longview was being held Sunday on $6,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and a charge of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested May and booked him into jail at 8:10 a.m. Saturday.
Randall Tindall, 51, of Longview was being held Sunday on $9,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance, failure to identify a fugitive/intent to give false information and theft of property with previous conviction. He was also cited for operating a bicycle on a city sidewalk.
Longview police arrested Tindall and booked him into jail at 2:18 p.m. Saturday.