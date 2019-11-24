Crystal Nichole Black, 38, of Heartland, was held Sunday under $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than a gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Black at 7:08 p.m. Saturday.
Dadrian Travoracek Blankenship, 28, of Longview, was held Sunday under $8,000 bond on charges of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon and two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Blankenship at 11:08 p.m. Saturday.
William Jake Braziel, 45, of Longview, was held Sunday under $24,000 bond on charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest and two counts of assault of a public servant.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Braziel at 2:06 a.m. Sunday.
Roberto Cerda, 22, of Longview, was released Sunday on a surety bond.
Longview police arrested Cerda at 1:24 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of less than a gram of a Penalty Group 2 controlled substance.
Kevan Kyler Delange, 25, of Kilgore, was held Sunday under $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated-third or more.
Kilgore police arrested Delange at 3:10 a.m. Sunday.
Joel Lee Gonzalez, 32, of Gilmer was held Sunday under $20,000 bond on two Upshur County charges of assault/family violence by impeding breath or circulation. Bond had not been set on Gregg County charges of prohibitive substance in a correctional facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, forgery of a financial instrument valued between $100 and $750-enhanced and possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Gonzalez at 5:27 a.m. Saturday.
Esau Landaverde, 25, of Longview, was held Sunday under $6,000 bond on charges of possession of between one gram and four grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Landaverde at 1:01 a.m. Sunday.
Leobardo Perez, 51, of Longview, was held Sunday. Bond had not been set on charges of driving while intoxicated-third or more and interfering with public duties.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Perez at 5:05 a.m. Sunday.
James Donnell Whitaker, 51, of Longview, was held awaiting arraignment on a Harrison County charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Longview police arrested Whitaker at 6:38 p.m. Saturday.
Thomas Daniel Young, 40,of Daingerfield, was held Sunday under $30,000 bond on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and a grand jury indictment of possession of less than a gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance.
Kilgore police arrested Young at 4:36 a.m. Sunday.