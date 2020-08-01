Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Eleazar Almazan-Acuna, 19, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
Longview police arrested Almazan-Acuna at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday at Patterson Park, 1313 Hyacinth Drive in Longview.
■ Antron Bostic Coleman, 30, of Longview was held Friday without bond on a warrant for burglary of habitation dated Oct. 11, 2016. Coleman was arrested by Longview police at about 5 p.m. Thursday at Marshall Avenue and Urban Avenue in Longview.
■ David Lee Gray, 28, of Longview was released Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds of marijuana. He was arrested by Longview police at about 8:10 p.m. July 30 at the 600 block of Oakdale Avenue in Longview.
■ Nancy Nicole Orlds, 46, of Longview was held Friday on bonds totaling $12,300 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Orlds at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday in Denton County.
■ John Eric Retiz, 40, of Longview, was released Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police attested Retiz at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Jones and Holly streets in Longview.
■ Bryan Lee Thompson, 42, of Longview, was held Friday on $2,000 bond on a charge of failure to identify and held without bond on a charge of motion to revoke probation on a burglary of habitation charge from Lamar County. He was arrested by Kilgore College police at about 6 p.m. Thursday.
■ Teri Renee Wilkerson, 21, of Mount Pleasant was held Friday on $10,000 bond on a charge of theft of services between $2,500 and $30,000. Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Wilkerson at about 1 p.m. Thursday in Collin County.
■ Calvin Willie Williams IV, 32, of Longview was held Friday on $20,000 bond on a charge of for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Williams was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 a.m. Friday at the Longview Municipal Court, 302 W. Cotton St.