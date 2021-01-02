Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Lonnie Thomas Baker, 53, of Longview, was held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of continuous violence against the family. Baker was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 1:35 a.m. Friday.
Jerry Wayne Carmack, 58, of Longview, was held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Carmack was arrested by Longview police and booked at 10:25 p.m. Thursday.
Adam Demetre Hill, 28, of Shreveport, was held Thursday without bond on a grand jury indictment of robbery. The offense date is listed as Sept. 30, 2018, according to jail records. He was also hedl on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false informaiton from December 2018 and a bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Hill was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked at about 3:05 p.m. Thursday.
Tyler Elizabeth McInnis, 24, of Longview, was held Friday on charges of assault causes bodily injury, resisting arrest search or transport and assault causing bodily injury family violence. Bond amounts were not listed on jail records. McInnis was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked at about 4:35 a.m. Friday.
Teresa Ann Oney, 41, of Harleton, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Oney was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 1:20 p.m. Thursday.
Jonathan Benard Robbinson, 45, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Robbinson was arrested by Longview police at about 2:25 a.m. Friday.
Jessie Kaline Tovar, 36, of Bullard, was held Friday on a grand jury indictment on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. The offense date is listed as Jan. 22, 2019, according to jail records. Bond information was not available. Tovar was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked at about 2 p.m. Thursday.