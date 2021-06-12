Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Bryan Lee Berver, 26, of Tyler, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $40,000 on charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct. Berver was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10 a.m. Thursday in Tarrant County.
Dwight Allen Evans, 57, of Sugar Land, was released Thursday on $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Evans was arrested by Kilgore police at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of US 259.
Jordyn Elaine Moulton, 28, of White Oak, was released Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Moulton was arrested by Longview police at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Avalon Avenue and South High Street.
Dalton Tyler Stephenson, 24, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $317,500 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, three counts of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, delivery of between 1/4 ounce and 5 pounds of marijuana, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, resist arrest search of transportation with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying a weapon. Stephenson was arrested by Longview police at about 10:25 p.m. Friday at Studio 6 on Texas 31.